Yasir Hussain expalins why Sajal Aly has no friends in showbiz
Zainab Nasir | August 20, 2021

Actor Yasir Hussain revealed a surprising truth about actress Sajal Aly on his Instagram Q&A session, which left fans awestruck.



Yasir Hussain has contracted Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine. In his free time, Yasir organized a question and answer session on Instagram where fans investigated him on various topics.

A follower asked, “Is Sajal Aly Your friend?”

Regarding that Yasir replied, “Sajal is no one’s friend and this is her best habit because this industry is not a good place for friendships.”

Sajal Aly has gained fame through her versatile acting skills in numerous drama serials.

