Shaniera Akram's tweet about apologizing to 'good men' sparks outrage on Twitter Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 21, 2021

Social activist Shaniera Akram’s latest tweet has landed her into hot waters on the internet. As the nation is making calls to stop the horrifying sexual assaults against women, many netizens have expressed their deep outrage and anger over the heinous incident that took place at Minar e Pakistan on 14th August 2021, many internet users are in disbelief as Akram tweeted to show support for the ‘good men’ of the society.

While a big number of internet users, celebrities and civil society members are fighting against the ‘victim blaming’ notion of the society, Akram’s support for the good men has met with confusion and sarcasm.

Following the violent assault of a female TikToker by over 400 men at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore, during Independence Day celebrations, several prominent celebrities were prompted to speak about their shock and anger over the incident. However, Akram’s post in support of men has left users on the micro-blogging site rather disappointed.

The activist, who is the wife of former Pakistani cricket star Wasim Akram, wrote, “My heart goes out to all the good men of Pakistan. I’m sorry so many of your brothers have failed you.”

While Akram’s tweet seems to come in good faith, netizens were left confused by her tweet that also seems to console men, when the victims of the recent spate of horrific crimes and assault have been women.





Many Twitter users made their confusion about Akram’s tweet apparent, with many resharing it with their own questions and statements. “Yes. If there’s a victim in all of what’s been happening, it’s men,” said one user sarcastically.



