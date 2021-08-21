Let’s fix our mentality men of Pakistan: Ali Gul Pir Sakina Mehdi | August 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Let’s fix our mentality men of Pakistan: Ali Gul Pir

Recently, a video caused uproar on the internet as it showed hundreds of men groping and harassing TikToker Ayesha Akram at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Many celebrities condemned the incident but on the other hand some users on social media called it a publicity stunt. Soon, rapper Ali Gul Pir took to Instagram and criticized people who have been justifying the incident.

The comedian said, “Every now and then some incident happens and I get a chance to filter my friend list. Just like now. Let’s say the Lahore incident was a Tiktoker meet-up. Let’s say the guy with her was her boyfriend. Let’s say she posted a picture of her laughing a day later. Let’s say yes to all your theories. Does it still become okay for hundreds of people to harass her or treat her like they did?"

The Waderai Ka Beta singer went on, “All that those men did is still morally corrupt and illegal. Men and sadly some mentally oppressed women will try to justify these criminals by saying “why was she even there?” Is Minar-e-Pakistan only for criminal men? Is it not a part of Pakistan for citizens to explore?"

Pir recalled, “Secondly, I grew up in Pakistan and remember the Noori and Junoon concerts I went to with thousands of others. I’m an eye witness to 50 to 200 people jumping on a couple and beating the guy up then ripping the girl's clothes off, molesting her till security came. I was 14 when I saw this and was scared and horrified.”

He added, "What you saw is part of our society. It’s been happening since the 90s according to what I’ve seen. Maybe even before too." He concluded, "Don’t justify, rectify. Let’s fix our mentality men of Pakistan. Let’s take ownership of our s**t. We can be better!"