Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar says 'feminists are right' after shocking 'Minar-e-Pakistan' incident

Famed Pakistani scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has expressed his utter shock and disbelief at the horrifying Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The tragic incident sent the nation into a state of shock as a young female TikToker who was sexually assaulted and groped by 400 hundreds of men at the Minar-e-Pakistan while celebrating her country’s independence day/

The heart-wrenching tragedy, that has left the entire nation in feelings of rage and disappointment, has also caused the 59-year-old writer speechless.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho famed writer, who usually holds opposing views towards feminism, confessed in a recent interview that the females that cry for safety and security, are indeed suffering.

Qamar stated that perhaps feminists have been right all along. “Mujhe maan lena chahiye keh hamare han aurat ki hurmat, izzat, abroo mehfooz nahi hai” (I should admit that a woman’s honour and dignity isn’t safe in our part of the world), he stated while referring to claims of women about Pakistan not being safe for them.





He continued, “I do not know who to blame. I am trying to understand the mental level and state of mind of the 400 people present there,” he said.

The Kaaf Kangana director also bashed all those who accused the victim TikToker for stepping out of her house on the day.



