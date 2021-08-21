Sarwat Gilani opens up about receiving hate on PDA-packed photo with husband Sakina Mehdi | August 21, 2021 Share

Pakistani celebrity couple Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza visited Rome and shared a photo from their trip in which they could be seen sharing a peck. The couple received online criticism for sharing an intimate picture. However, recently the former appeared in an interview and talked about the controversy.

The actor said, “We were in Rome and that’s the reason we got a bit romantic and captured that picture, even Fahad asked me 10 times before posting it on social media and I refused.”

She went on, “When he asked me for the eleventh time I was so annoyed of him asking about it, again and again, that’s why I told him to post it”.

Gilani added, “After the picture went viral I received hundreds of messages from the fans asking me what is this?”

Moreover, Gilani even responded to the backlash at that time and gave a shut up call to haters.