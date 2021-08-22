Iqra Aziz tops Twitter trend after latest episode of ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 22, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz topped the Twitter trends as fans showered love and praises on her for her outstanding performance in the latest episode of drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

The leading lady’s fans turned to the microblogging site and heaped praises on her as well as co-star Feroze Khan for their stunning performance in the drama serial.

In the 29th episode on aired on Friday, an emotional encounter was witnessed between Mahi (Aziz) and Farhad (Khan),where she begs him to fix his life and stop falling in love with her.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi starlet’s name became top Twitter trend after the latest episode of the drama on Friday.

One fan shared stills from the latest episode and tweeted, “I must say if Feroze Khan is king of acting then Iqra Aziz is a queen of acting you can't ignore her performance. This girl is unbelievable. she is perfectly match for the role of mahi . And now she proved by her performance.”

Another fan tweeted, “#IqraAziz trending in number 1. Rolling the chart once again by her incredible performance as Mahi! #IqraAziz #KhudaAurMohabbat3.”



