Feroze Khan & Sana Javed pair up for upcoming drama 'Aey Musht-E-Khak' Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 22, 2021

The popular on-screen couple Feroze Khan and Sana Javed is all set to shine on the TV screens once again with their upcoming drama serial, Aey Musht-E-Khak.

The latest project, which will bring the Khaani famed duo back on screen, will be directed by Aehsun Talish and produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

The upcoming drama will air soon on Geo TV. Both the lead stars, Khan and Javed are known as the most talented actors of Pakistani entertainment industry. The talented duo has given major block buster hit dramas in the past.

Currently, Khan is receiving praise and love from fans for his phenomenal performance in drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 opposite Iqra Aziz. While, Javed Sana recently gained a lot of appreciation for her stunning acting in drama serial, Dunk with co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan, Nouman Ijaz and Yasira Rizvi.

The Khaani famed duo has done three projects together including Romeo weds Heer and Dino Ki Dulhaniya.