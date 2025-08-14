Jennifer Lopez reveals her ‘only wish’ after ending emotional chapter

Jennifer Lopez has finally revealed her “only wish” after she concluded an emotional chapter of life.
On August 12, JLo performed the last concert of Up All Night Tour, marking the end of an emotional era after a summer of reuniting with her passionate fandom.
The Atlas actress performed in major cities during her tour including Madrid, Warsaw, Budapest and Abu Dhabi, before closing it in Sardinia, Italy.
Following the last show, Jennifer took to Instagram to reflect on this overwhelming journey.
She wrote, “Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out. This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you.”
The message continued, “Anoche fue nuestro último espectáculo del verano y quiero agradecer a cada uno de ustedes que vinieron. Ha sido el verano más hermoso, feliz y libre.”
During her final show, Jennifer performed her hit tracks including Jenny From the Block and Let's Get Loud.
To note, the pop icon is set to perform a limited run of shows in Las Vegas in December 2025 and January 2026.