Dua Lipa recreates sweet childhood photo with sister ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa is feeling the nostalgia!
On Wednesday, August 13, the 29-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable throwback-inspired post with her sister Rina.
She first shared a treasured childhood photo which featured her with Rina as they sat back-to-back, grinning at the camera.
The next story showed a new version of the snap as the sisters struck the same pose, sitting the same way.
Dua sweetly tagged Rina with a red heart and a sweat smile emoji.
The Levitating singer is currently enjoying a tropical getaway with friends and family ahead of her milestone 30th birthday.
A day earlier Dua posted a slew of sizzling holiday snaps with her fiancé, Callum Turner.
The images showed Dua slaying in a daring custom Jacquemus knit dress featuring a cheeky butt cutout as she posed against a whitewashed wall and beside a glittering cliffside pool.
Meanwhile, Callum looked happier than ever in a crisp blue-and-white shirt and beige trousers.
One of the romantic photos showed the Don't Start Now hitmaker sitting on her British fiancé’s lap.
"Early birthday celebrations on my favourite island with my favourite people wearing the most gorgeous dress Simon made for me... I can't bloody wait for 30!!!!" she captioned the post.
Dua Lipa is set to celebrate her 30th birthday on August 22, 2025.