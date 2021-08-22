Pakistan, Turkey are ready to co-produce series on Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi Sakina Mehdi | August 22, 2021 Share

Pakistan, Turkey are ready to co-produce series on Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi

On Saturday, owner of Turkey’s Akli Films, Emre Konuk took to Twitter and announced that they have signed a contract with Pakistan’s Ansari & Shah Films and both will be co-producing TV series on Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi who was ruler of Islamic nations.

Konuk tweeted, “A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari&Shah Films about ‘Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi’.”

He added, “May this international project, which will be prepared with the cooperation of Turkey and Pakistan, be beneficial to our country and our art world.”

According to reports, both Pakistani and Turkish actors will star in the series which is set to have three seasons and will be shot in Turkey.