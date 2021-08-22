Kubra Khan reveals her take on ‘celebrity protocols’ Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021 Share





Actress Kubra Khan voiced her opinions on celebrity protocol and the perks of being a celebrity in her latest interview.



Kubra also revealed if she ever made use of her celebrity status.

In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman on Gloss Etc Kubra said, “Using favour disgusts me to the core. The only favours I asked were from my friends.”

She added, “If I am going to an airport or a hospital and if any of my friends work there I will ask for help because they are my friends, not because I am Kubra Khan.”

However, the Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor was called ‘overdramatic’ about her take on this topic.