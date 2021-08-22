Armeena Rana Khan receives backlash on latest statement about Pakistan Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021 Share

Actress Armeena Rana Khan’s comments about Pakistan in reaction to a recent incident received immense criticism.



According to Armeena, there is no azaadi left in Pakistan for women as a whole and it should be called ‘freedom only for some.’

In the statement Armeena said, “There are two Pakistan's, one is for free, equals and just while others are for criminals, hyenas and the cowards.”

Her opinion about Pakistan and its people hurt the sentiments of many Muslims.

One Netizen commented, “This is coming from the one who is brought up in UK and Canada.”

Another commented, “What a girl she is who lives in United Kingdom and comes here to earn money and talks hate about it.”