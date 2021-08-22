Dua Malik, Sohail Haider welcome baby boy Zainab Nasir | August 22, 2021 Share

Dua Malik, Sohail Haider welcome baby boy





Singer Dua Malik and Sohail Haider announced the good news on social media as they were blessed with a baby boy.

Dua Malik is the sister of Feroze Khan and Humaima Malik who warmly welcomed their nephew.

For those unversed, Dua Malik already has 2 children, a daughter and a son.

Taking to their Instagram, the couple shared the happy news of the birth of their third child with their fans.

Dua often posted pictures with her family on social media and kept fans abreast with the latest updates in her life.

Some of her recent works included songs like Ishq Mein Teray, Ik Pagal Si larki, Mehke Mehke ft Ahsan Khan.

Dua is multi-talented and as a singer, songwriter, host and composer. Besides these accomplishments she is also a Life Coach, a therapist, a motivational speaker with inclinations towards Sufism.