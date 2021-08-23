In pictures: Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif's nikah ceremony in London Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 23, 2021 Share

The Nikkah ceremony of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and (retd) Captain Muhammad Safdar Awan's son Junaid Safdar Junaid Safdar was held on Sunday in a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough hotel in London.

Junaid Safdar has tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif. Ever since the news of their nikkah broke out, social media users and netizens have been eagerly waiting for the details and pictures from the event.

The first few pictures of the event shared on the internet shows the groom Junaid with his grandfather PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the groom's uncle Hussain Nawaz, and party member and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Junaid’s parents Maryam and Captain Safdar did not attend the wedding. She had earlier announced that she would not request the government to allow her to travel to London for the ceremony. She posted pictures from the nikkah on her Twitter handle instead and wished the couple happiness and prosperity." "May Allah always keep you happy and prosperous," she tweeted.

Junaid can be seen dressed in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie, and a white pocket square. Nawaz, in line with COVID-19 safety measures, can be seen wearing a mask.

Shehbaz Sharif's son Suleman and his wife also attended the wedding and posed with the groom.



