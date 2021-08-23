Ushna Shah expresses disappointment over ban of Tiktok in public places Zainab Nasir | August 23, 2021 Share

Actress Ushna Shah raised objections on social media over the ban on making Tiktok videos in public places.



Ushna Shah’s statement came after the Punjab government barred the creation of Tiktok videos in public places like parks.

Some people criticized Ushna Shah for speaking against the decision as they opined that public places were for recreational purposes while a few also agreed with her.

The decision came in the wake of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident and the public urged the government to take strict action against such acts.

Ushna Shah is one of the few people who spoke up against the rule.

On the work front, Ushna rose to fame through her versatile acting skills and for playing the female lead role in some critically acclaimed series.