Nadia Hussain touches upon responsibilities of women in marriage

Actress Nadia Hussain revealed the responsibilities of women in married life in general and in regards to herself in particular, in a recent interview.
Nadia Hussain tied the knot with an investment banker Atif Khan in 2003 and is a mother to 4 children.
In an interview with Hamare Mehman, Nadia Hussain said, “It’s not my responsibility to look after my husband and his things. He’s not my child whom I have to look after all the time, he’s my life partner. To demand and to expect that a woman whom you’ll marry will serve you with everything and will be responsible for all your work is totally wrong.”
The makeup artist added, “A woman should have a right of divorce. My father-in-law told my mother about the claws-18 in Nikkah papers, in which a girl has a right to divorce. It is generally crossed in papers, but my father-in-law made sure to uncross that section.”
Nadia Hussain’s latest interview was a lesson for all married women around the world.