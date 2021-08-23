Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari share adorable pictures from recent trip Zainab Nasir | August 23, 2021 Share

Stars Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari treated fans to pictures from their trip to the northern areas on social media.



The couple mostly kept their private life hidden from their fans.

Saboor and Aly Ansari got engaged this year in a small ceremony and after a long time shared stunning pictures from their trip.

They both were spotted exploring the natural beauty of Pakistan as they posed in front of the mountains and the greenery surrounding it.

In the pictures, Saboor was seen clad in a green off-the-shoulder top and ripped jeans paired with a cap, sneakers and a necklace.

While Ali Ansari was wearing all black and boots to keep warm.

On the work front, the actors rose to fame with their versatile performances in numerous dramas.







