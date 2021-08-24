Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with her new hairstyle video Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 24, 2021 Share

Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat never fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous beauty makeovers. The starlet has recently left her millions of followers on social networking platforms swooning with her latest hairstyle for the year 2021.

The Load Wedding star, who is known as the fashion diva of the entertainment industry, got the new haircut despite most of her fans suggesting that she should grow her hair longer.

Taking to her Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi famed actress shared a video of her hair transformation and thanked her hairstylist for the new look.





Posting the video, Hayat wrote, “Thank you for such a beautiful haircut waryam942! I know that most of you suggested I should grow my hair longer but I needed to get rid of dead hair and desperately needed a change of look.”

She also asked her millions of fans to give feedback on her new change. “What do you think??,” she added.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section and praised ‘gorgeous’ Mehwish Hayat for the new look. The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.