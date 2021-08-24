Bakhtawar Bhutto demands ban on entry of single men in public places Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 24, 2021 Share

Bakhtawar Bhutto demands ban on entry of single men in public places

The recent surge in the horrific incidents of harassment and assault against women in public places has sparked massive outrage and anger among the nation.

Many celebrities and prominent personalities have taken to social media and demanded justice for the victims and called the state to take strict measures against the culprits.

Expressing the concerns over the matter, the daughter of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari took to Twitter and addressed the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident. Calling out the authorities, Bakhtawar shared, "Another harrowing experience - witnessed by police who refused to help despite their ability to call for backup as well as use weapons to disperse the crowd. Trusted to help and instead complicit," She added, "Men should be banned from public spaces. We need more women to safeguard women."

Reacting to a similar incident shared by journalist Sabin Agha on Twitter, Bakhtawar called for banning single men from public spaces.

On Monday, she reiterated her demand and said she stands by banning men from public. "Single men should not be allowed out without being escorted by sisters, mothers, wives or daughters – perhaps then they will think twice before assaulting women," tweeted the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. "With repeated and increasing incidents of assault, no better option."



