Sadaf Kanwal is all set to launch her own clothing line Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 24, 2021 Share

Sadaf Kanwal is all set to launch her own clothing line

Popular Pakistani model-turned-actress Sadaf Kanwal is all set to launch her own fashion line. Stepping into the world of fashion, the glamorous diva announced the news on Instagram on Monday and asked for prayers and support from her fans.

“Very proud to announce my very own fashion line,” Sadaf wrote, sharing a teaser. However, Kanwal didn't give away any details about the brand itself.





Fellow stars and celebrities commented on Kanwal's post and congratulated her on her new venture.





Married to actor Shehroz Sabzwari, Kanwal has now joined the league one of many celebrities who have their own fashion labels.

Actors Maya Ali, Urwa and Mawra Hocane and Minal and Aiman Khan have recently announced the launch of their respective clothing label, while Faysal Qureshi launched his own fragrance and Ayesha Omar launched her skincare line.