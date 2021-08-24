Aagha Ali gushes over wife Hina Altaf: ‘She’s not fake at all’ Sakina Mehdi | August 24, 2021 Share

'Aagha Ali gushes over wife Hina Altaf: ‘She’s not fake at all

Pakistani actor Aagha Ali appeared in an interview with a publication and gave never-shared-before details about marriage with actor Hina Altaf.

Altaf and Ali recently hosted a show together, the latter talked about his experience of hosting with wife, “I really enjoyed doing the show with my wife because it's a way to spend quality time together. If I was hosting the show with some other person who I did not know so well, it would have been a little difficult for me.”

The 35-year-old then went on to share why he decided to marry the Dour actor, “I met a lot of women while working. I ended up becoming friends with quite a few, but most of them were rather pretentious. They weren’t really like who they were pretending to be. When I worked with Hina, her realness really stood out. She isn’t fake at all. She’s honest and minds her own business.”

The Tumhare Hain star said that he does not like posting photos with wife on social media, he stated, “The distinction between personal and professional life exists for a reason. I don’t like taking pictures with my wife in different corners of my home and posting them on social media because I feel the life I lead inside my home is mine and it should stay personal.”

He went on, “It’s not like we never post any pictures on social media together. We post our couple pictures on Eid because we are public figures. As for the celebrities who routinely post their pictures online, perhaps it brings them joy. In reality, when these celebrities don’t get attention for their work, they resort to sharing their personal lives for attention.”

Ali further shared proposal story, he said, “One day I asked Hina what her thoughts were on marriage, and she responded positively, after which I spoke to my mother about it. My mother said to me that if the girl is good-natured then I shouldn't delay it further. I then spoke to Hina’s father and proceeded to make her my wife.”