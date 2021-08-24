‘What about Kashmir?’: Fatima Bhutto slams Angelina Jolie Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 24, 2021 Share

Renowned writer and columnist Fatima Bhutto has turned to social media to express her wish for Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who being an envoy for the UNHCR, has been expressing her concern over the recent Taliban takeover to Afghanistan.

Bhutto has slammed Jolie for taking concerns about Kashmir and Palestine after she made an Instagram account to call attention to the plight of people in Afghanistan.

The Maleficent star has intended to raise awareness specifically for oppressed women and young girls following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Fatima said: “Judging by some leading feminists and actresses, Afghanistan was a paradise until last week.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “Thanks so much, do Palestine next.”

“Has anyone told her about Kashmir,” she questioned in her third tweet.

The Hollywood star’s debut Instagram post included an image of a hand-written letter, she said was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, who expressed fear about attending school under the Taliban regime.





“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” Jolie wrote in the caption of the post. “So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

In an earlier tweet, Bhutto, 39, has asserted that the "West has always excelled in PR, hugging babies, crying on TV, prancing around in burqas." According to her, they are "bending over backwards in Afghanistan to shape the story and cover their catastrophic incompetence, callousness and corruption. Won’t work. Your failure will haunt you."