Zaid Ali shares adorable new snap of wife Yumnah & newborn son in latest post Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 24, 2021 Share

Zaid Ali shares adorable new snap of wife Yumnah & newborn son in latest post

Famed Pakistan-born Canadian YouTuber Zaid Ali is feeling on the top of the world since his first child’s arrival with his wife Yumnah Zaid.

Yumnah and Zali Ali welcomed their first baby boy on August 18 and also shared the picture of their little bundle of joy. “Allhamdulilah! August 18th 2021, We have been blessed with Izyan Ali Zaid,” he unveiled the name of his newborn son.





“This is the best anniversary gift I could have asked for. Ya Allah tera lakh lakh shukar hai,” the 26-year-old YouTuber captioned alongside the photo of his son wrapped in a blue blanket.





Sharing a latest snap of mom and baby on his Instagram, Zaid gushed over his wife and son and posted a picture of them with an adorable caption. “My two beautiful angels,” he wrote.

Dad Zaid also shared the same picture on his IG Story and added a beautiful and heartfelt caption that reads, “Never thought I could love someone this much,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look here.



