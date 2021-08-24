Saheefa Jabbar Khattak expresses reservations on being offered irrational scripts Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share

Actress Saheefa Jabbar Khattak opened up on being offered regressive and irrational scripts which she did not like being a part of and took to social media to share her concerns.



The actress had been on a break from acting for some time now and revealed her reasons for not being a part of dramas.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saheefa declared, “A few rumors have made their way back to me, and it does not feel nice to hear untrue things about yourself. So, I want to categorically address a few concerns.”

She further wrote, “There are no good scripts out there. The scripts that are being offered to me at the moment are not upto the standards of storytelling I feel comfortable endorsing.”

“I have not quit acting. I am being offered roles of leading characters in serials. I only hold a positive opinion on the field of drama and it remains to be my core profession. “