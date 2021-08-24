Shahroze Sabzwari receives backlash for using makeup in BTS video Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share

Actor Shahroze Sabzwari received immense criticism for the use of makeup in a BTS video that instantly went viral online.



Shahroze was spotted doing makeup with a zero makeup palette for the show.

Shahroze and Sadaf had been constantly facing online trolling for showcasing their personal lives to the public.

It seemed that the Netizens were not interested in knowing anymore about the couple deducing from their reactions to their pictures and videos.

The stars will soon make their appearance in the show Time Out With Ahsan Khan where they intend to talk about their lives and address various issues they had been facing.

Shahroze is now married to Sadaf Kanwal after divorce with leading actress SyraYousuf with whom he shares a daughter.







