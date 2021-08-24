Srha Asgr reveals her take on item numbers Zainab Nasir | August 24, 2021 Share





Srha Asgr reveals her take on item numbers

Pakistani actress Srha Asgr voiced her opinions on the concept of the necessity of item numbers in a recent interview.



Srha has been in the industry since the year 2015.

In a chat with Something Haute, Srha said, “I won’t do an item number. I will do a film if they will offer me a strong and unique character as I played previously but performing in an item number is not my interest.”

She further added, “I don’t mind dancing but not an item number, because item number has different requirements. The type of dressing and much more things are quite different from simple dancing and I’m not comfortable with all of this.”

From Srha’s remarks it seemed that she had definite reservations on performing an item number.