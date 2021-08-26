Sadaf Kanwal showcases love for Shahroz Sabzwari in recent video snippet Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Sadaf Kanwal extended birthday wishes to husband Shahroz Sabzwari as she took to her social media to share a video snippet from a show.



The couple’s marriage has become one of the most talked about controversies of today.

Sadaf captioned the video saying, “Yes he is clearly not a hugger.

-My awkward husband I Love you sooo much!! Happy Birthday.”

The recent video gave the public an opportunity to gossip and spread criticism.

According to some, Shahroz is shy to hug his wife in public but not shy to run an affair despite being married.

Shahroz was married to Syra Yousuf before and shared a daughter with her.

His marriage to Sadaf disappointed many and sparked a lot of hate and negativity as fans faced difficulty in accepting the change.







