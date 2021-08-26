‘Dirilis Ertugrul’: Removal of series from Netflix sparks criticism Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021 Share

Reports claimed that Dirilis Ertugrul had been removed from Netflix in the UK and USA on September 20 which left fans in shock.



The series had gained massive fame all over the world for its epic storyline and chain of events.

The lead characters Halime and Ertugrul received a lot of love and appreciation.

The recent news of its removal gave rise to various conspiracies. Some thought the West was overcome with ‘jealousy’ over the victory of Muslims.

While some said that the series started creating an impact on people’s minds.

On the other hand, some sources claimed that the show’s Netflix license expired due to which it was removed.