Kiran Tabeer throws light on casting system in industry Zainab Nasir | August 26, 2021

Kiran Tabeer expressed her reservations regarding the process of casting being done in the showbiz industry.



The actress made her appearance in a show byFuchsia Magazine where she spoke up on the casting considerations which were being upheld.

Kiran said, “10 years ago when I started my career it wasn’t that difficult to find work without any social media power, but now it seems impossible to find work without having any social media power. Nowadays you can’t become an actor just on the basis of talent.”

Tabeer further added, “You were eligible to work in a drama or film if you have that talent to portray a character strongly. Now the thing which matters is your social media followers rather than your talent and hard work. Social media stars are being cast in dramas nowadays just because people know them and they have social media power. Talent is not considered as the first priority in the current era.”

Kiran Tabeer is an actress, model and host known for her supporting roles in drama serials.