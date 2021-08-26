Junaid Safdar sings 'Kya hua tera waada' at his wedding reception, video gone viral Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 26, 2021 Share

A video of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar has taken the internet by storm on Wednesday, shared from his nikah ceremony, in which he is seen crooning the famous Bollywood song Kya Hua Tera Waada.

"Junaid Safdar once again seen following instructions of his beloved uncle, hamza.shehbaz.sharif," said the caption on Junaid's post.





Following the wedding festivities, Junaid impressed the guests with his singing skills, especially his wife Ayesha by singing the chartbuster song from hit Bollywood film Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi.

The video soon went viral on the internet, across several social media platforms and it seems Junaid's hidden talent has won the hearts of Pakistani celebrities alike.





Singer Bilal Maqsood of the band Strings is clearly no fan of the PML-N either, but he gave Junaid "full marks" on his singing skills nonetheless.

Junaid's nikah with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif, was solemnized on Sunday during a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough Hotel in London.



