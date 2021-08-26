‘My husband is not my child,’ Nadia Hussain explains on not performing partner's domestic tasks Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 26, 2021 Share

Pakistan’s popular showbiz personality Nadia Hussain has been a role model for many as the model-turned-actress has managed to keep a successful work and personal life balance over the years.

The actress, who is an entrepreneur and fashion designer as well, has defined the boundaries of a healthy relationship with her recent appearance on a local TV channel’s talk show.

Hussain, 42, who is known for her bold statements, has spoken her mind out when she was asked if it's a woman’s responsibility to serve her husband and perform his domestic chores.

During her interview for a local TV channel, the Jalan actress asserted, “No, not at all!” the host went on to ask Hussain is she has ever done any household work for her husband. “Then what is her responsibility? Have you never done domestic work for him?”

Without holding back, the Chupke Chupke actress replied, “Why should I? He’s not my child, he’s my life partner.”





“But in our society, men are brought up with liberties like mothers doing their work, serving them food, sisters bringing them water…” asked the host, to which Hussain replied, “And that’s wrong; I do not condone it [male privilege] and I am not raising my kids with it.”

“That’s completely fine. But to demand and to expect a woman to come home from work and serve her husband is wrong,” she explained.

Hussain further declared, “I am not raising my kids like that. To demand and expect a woman to serve her husband, it is completely wrong.”