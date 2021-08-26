Sadaf Kanwal posts heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 26, 2021 Share

Sadaf Kanwal posts heartfelt birthday note for husband Shahroz Sabzwari

Popular celebrity couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal never misses out the opportunity to express their love on social media.

Recently, the Nand famed actor, who turned a year older as he celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday (August 25) received adorable birthday wish from his wife.

The model-turned-actress Kanwal, who tied the knot to Sabzwari last year, showered love on her husband in latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram, the Alif actress shared a heartfelt note for her ‘awkward’ husband. She shared a loved-up video with Shahroz to wish him a very happy birthday.





Sharing the video, the Balu Maahi actress wrote, “Yes he is clearly not a hugger.” She further said, “My awkward husband I Love you sooo much!!”

“Happy Birthday shahrozsabzwari,” Sadaf continued.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan also wished her fellow actor on his birthday.

She dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and said, “Happy birthday.”

Sadaf also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations in her Instagram Story. Shahroz and Sadaf got married on May 31, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.



