Humayun Saeed shares hilarious throwback video with co-star Ahmed Ali Butt Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 26, 2021 Share

Humayun Saeed shares hilarious throwback video with co-star Ahmed Ali Butt

Famed Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed often treats his fans and followers on social networking platforms with interesting posts and pictures.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor recently treated his millions of fans with a hilarious throwback video in which he is seen with his pal and co-star, actor Ahmed Ali Butt.

Sharing the video clip, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star captioned it, “Back when there was no coronavirus aur mein asaani say Ahmad Ali Butt kay galay lug jata tha.”





In the funny video, the two actors can be seen having a funny moment and hugging each other before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world.

On the work front, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actor is set to hit the screens with his upcoming mega project, Sinf-e-Aahan.