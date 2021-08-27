Nadia Jamil rides motorbike on streets of Hunza Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 27, 2021 Share

Famed Pakistani veteran actress Nadia Jamil has become a role model for many after successfully battling with cancer. The actress, who turned out be a real-life warrior, has recently joined the list of all those celebrities traveling to Hunza.

After her remission from cancer, the Behadd actress is all set to mark off the Northern Areas of Pakistan from her checklist. Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Jamil shared a photo of herself riding on a bike.

"Off to beautiful hunza_valley.pk," began Jamil. "Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike.”





“Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I'm about to visit!" she adorably captioned alongside her photo.

Jamil's fans were quick to shower praises on her post. "More power to you!," wrote one user in the comments, "Bless you," said another.