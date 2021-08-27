Mahira Khan shared loved-up post for beau Salim Karim Sakina Mehdi | August 27, 2021 Share

Mahira Khan shares loved-up post for beau Salim Karim

On Thursday, Pakistan’s most famous actress Mahira Khan took to Instagram and shared a loving post for beau Salim Karim.

Earlier, during a live session on the photo-sharing platform Khan told designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin also known as HSY that she is indeed in love.

HSY asked Khan what she thinks about the person she loves, to which she responded, “ “There’s a line in Humsafar, which I thought was beautiful, where Ashar says to Khirad, ‘Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho [I don’t know what I did to to deserve you.] I think the same about him.”

However, now we know for sure who the Raees actor has been in love with. She shared an excerpt about love and tagged beau Karim. She captioned her post as, “My love.”





The excerpt read, “My love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are.”