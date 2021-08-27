Iqra and Yasir’s son Kabir gets a visit from Faysal Quraishi and his family Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 27, 2021 Share

Iqra and Yasir’s son Kabir gets a visit from Faysal Quraishi and his family

Leading Pakistani actor and TV show host Faysal Quraishi paid a visit to the newly-become-parents Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s residence to meet their newborn baby boy, Kabeer Hussain.

The Fitoor actor, who visited his fellow showbiz stars and friends’ place along with his wife and children, took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture of him holding baby Kabir.





Sharing the adorable picture, Quraishi wrote, “Mashallah mashallah #kabeerhussain aap sey mil k buhat acha laga ALLAH pak aap ko buhat sari khushyaan dikhaye sehat aur tandurastagi k sath”

“Aur haan aap k abba aik kamal k chef hain maza aagya yasir.hussain131 k hath ka khana kha kar,” he added.





The Lahore Se Aagey star actor also shared the picture of Quraishi and his wife meeting the baby. “kabir Hussain apny Taya jaan faysalquraishi aur Tai jaan sanafaysal se Duaen lety hue,” he wrote in the caption, followed by a heart emoticon.





The beloved showbiz couple Iqra and Yasir welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain on July 23 and received the heartiest wishes and prayers from fans and fellow celebrities.