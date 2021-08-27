Zarnish Khan receives backlash on recent video snippet: Watch Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021 Share





Actress Zarnish Khan received backlash as she shared a video from her days on Instagram.



In the video, Zarnish was spotted doing makeup as she held a palette in her hand and a brush to give that first look and captioned it “a fun day.”

She was clad in simple traditional attire consisting of a white kurti with printed pants with hair tied neatly to the back.

As soon as the video went viral on Instagram, Netizens started spreading negativity and hate through their demeaning remarks.

According to some, “We should start our day with prayer and the Quran rather than indulging in such stuff.”

Some bashed her for being an ‘over actor’ and talking a lot.

On the other hand, her friends and followers gushed over her new video.







