Inayat Khan ties the knot in intimate ceremony

Pakistani actor Inayat Khan exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony as he announced the good news on social media.



The sudden news of his marriage came as unexpected news to his fans who were overjoyed.

Taking to Instagram, Inayat Khan shared a picture with his wife and captioned it as, “Mr. and Mrs. Inayat Khan ( Shadi Sadgi se aur Bina Jahaeez (dowry) liye b ho sakti hai. Announcing late with respect to Muharram.”

In the picture, Inayat was spotted walking hand in hand with his wife. He was clad in a proper checkered suit while his wife was dressed in a simple dress covering her head and face as she flaunted her henna.

For those unversed, Inayat Khan is an emerging talent paving his way to success through his acting, modelling and dancing.







