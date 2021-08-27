‘Sinf-e-Aahan’: Syra Yousuf opens up on details of upcoming project Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021 Share

Actress Syra Yousuf shared her input on an upcoming project Sinf-e-Aahan in a recent interaction.



Syra appeared in a show Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman where she disclosed details about her new project.

She said, “The shooting is in process for Sinf-e-Aahan. We are now heading towards Abbottabad for the proper cadet training. We shot with actual captions in Gujranwala lately and it was an amazing experience. Now we’ll go to PMA, that’s a very long spell for all of us. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Syra added, “I haven’t work with any of these actors before, it will be an interesting project. This drama contains many special appearances. You’ll get to see your favorite actors in many different characters and every one of them have their own graphs. It’s a story about five girls from different backgrounds who are going to join army. It’s a beautiful story.”

