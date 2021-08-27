‘Deewana’: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on ‘awful’ performance in debut film Zainab Nasir | August 27, 2021 Share

‘Deewana’: Shah Rukh Khan opens up on ‘awful’ performance in debut film

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recalled his performance on the sets of his debut film Deewana with horror.



He called his performance ‘awful’ and was aghast after seeing himself on screen.

In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I'm glad the film has done so well...But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful--loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it. But that’s what happens when you work without a graph. I didn’t even have the script with me. I was to start shooting for the film much later but then some of my other schedules got cancelled and I allotted my dates to this film. I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember."

"Of course. I wish people could say that 'the film's music is good but Shah Rukh is better.' But in Deewana, the music scored over everything. Due credit should go to the director Raj Kanwar, for his song picturization. Rishi Bhai also came up with a good performance as did Divya Bharti, Deven Verma and Amrish Puri. But if the film is remembered it will be because of Nadeem Shravan. A lot of films have been running because of their music. I’d love to be in their shoes now - be as successful as an actor as they are music directors."