Abrar-ul-Haq's hilarious take on 'Baby Shark', criticizes young mothers for ignoring children Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 28, 2021

Famed Pakistan’s television personality and singer-turned politician Abrar-ul-Haq has recently left internet users in fits as he shared his stance on popular children song, Baby Shark.

While speaking at a convention to mark Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) three years performance, the philanthropist commented on young generation’s etiquettes and criticized young mothers for giving gadgets in children’s hands and ignoring their nurturing.

The Billo famed crooner recalled his childhood and said that when we were kids, ours mothers used to recite Kalima to us and nowadays, young mothers give mobile phones to their children, which play Baby Shark.





Comparing the old times with the new ones, he hilariously sang Baby Shark on mic and made the audience laugh including the politicians.

The PTI government completed three years in power recently. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday presented a review of his party’s performance so far at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.