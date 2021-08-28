Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding date disclosed Sakina Mehdi | August 28, 2021 Share

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding date disclosed

On Saturday, Pakistani actress Minal Khan took to Instagram and revealed major detail about her and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding.

While the couple, who got engaged in June is staying mum on many other details of their wedding, the Jalan actor just announced that she and Ikram are getting married on September 10th.

The 22-year-old posted picture of her wedding card and wrote an adorable caption alongside that read as, “Allhamdullilah ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever.”





Ikram too shared the photo of wedding card and wrote, “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!! minalkhan.official I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”







