Producers share details of ‘Salahuddin Ayyubi’ series

Pakistan and Turkey are all set to co-produce series on life of founder of Ayyubi Empire, Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi.

Dr Junaid Ali Shah and Dr Kashif Ansari of Ansari & Shah Films appeared in an interview with Independent Urdu and talked about the series.

Dr Ansari shared, “The idea to make a series on [Salahuddin] came about because he was a history-making undisputed ruler in the history of Muslims, admired and respected by Muslims and non-Muslims alike. This series isn’t meant to be just for the Muslims or Pakistanis or Turkish people. It’s meant to show a great Muslim ruler whose courage, bravery and just nature was appreciated by his opponents as well.”

He added, “The series focuses on the Quran, history and religious harmony. These things together make it clear that the Quran can be used effectively to govern empires, which can be embraced by people of all religions.”

The series will be released in March 2022.