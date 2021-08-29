Celebrities reject Lux Style awards’ 2021 nominations for ‘double standards’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 29, 2021 Share

The most-prestigious awards of the country, Lux Style Awards recently announced their nominations for 2021 in the categories of music, fashion, and television. However, there is no Film category in the nominations this year due to no releases amid the ongoing pandemic.

After the LSA nominees were announced, a number of prominent celebrities stood up and called out the awards for nominating television dramas solely on the basis of their popularity and high viewer ratings, without considering the quality of the content itself.

The first one to slam the awards’ nominees is acclaimed actress Sonya Hussyn, who expressed her displeasure in a Instagram post.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the Saraab actress called out the organizers and jury of the LSA for choosing drama serials with more TRPs. “It is very disappointing to see that a project like Saraab did not bag even a single nomination at the Lux Style Awards 2021,” begin Hussyn.

The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvidaactress added, “We talk about the need for meaningful content that also educates the masses with real issues but when [such content is] finally created they’re hardly ever recognised/nominated for awards. Aren’t those double standards?”

The actress expressed her dissatisfaction with the criteria for nominating drama serials and wrote, “I’ve been silent for seven years but really, were none of these dramas deserving? Not even a single project? Anyhow, in a country where veteran artists are given lifetime achievement awards after they’re gone, then who am I to question?”

Actress Nausheen Shah also extended her support to Hussyn for her stance.

After Hussyn, singer-turned-actress Hadiqa Kiani also stood up stating that the drama series Raqeeb Se was not nominated this year due to the LSA rules.

Kiani, who delivered stunning performance in her debut role of Sakina in the drama serial, received praise and appreciation for her acting. However, she did not bag a single nomination in the awards.

Acclaimed actress and writer Yasra Rizvi, also criticized the LSA’s organizers and judges for prioritizing TRPs over quality content.

“Lux is basically a beauty soap brand like any other business their primary focus must be to sell more products and maximize profit. no?” questioned the Churails diva.

Actress Kubra Khan also shared her stance over not getting a single nomination for this year. She thanked all her fans for all the love they have shown her despite her character Husn e Jahan from Alif not being nominated at the LSAs.