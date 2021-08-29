Alizeh Shah treats fans with her melodious voice, flaunts new hairdo in latest video Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 29, 2021 Share

Pakistan showbiz industry’s young and talented star Alizeh Shah delighted her fans with the latest video in which, she can be seen flaunting her singing skills by crooning an English song.

The Ehd-e-Wafa starlet, who never shies away from experimenting latest glam looks, also shared her new hairdo with fans and followers on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted her video, where she could be spotted singing Please make up your mind.





In the share video, the Jo Tu Chahe actress could be seen dressed in a night suit and no makeup look. She also donned her new dark-brown, short-hair style while singing the song.





The video received love and praise from her fans in no time. Shah’s showbiz colleagues and Indian model, Eesha Agarwal also showered love on her video in the comments sections.



