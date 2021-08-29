Yasir Hussain posts cute snap with son, says 'Mai bilkul Kabir Hussain ki tarha sota hun' Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 29, 2021 Share

The new star-dad of the town, Yasir Hussain has delighted his fans with another super adorable snap of his newborn son, baby Kabir Hussain and fans have noticed that the actor is busy drawing out similarities with his little munchkin.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor, who has welcomed his first child with wife Iqra Aziz in July, frequently posts photos of his family shenanigans on his social media handle.





Recently, he turned to his Instagram, and confessed that he sleeps just like his son. "Mai bilkul Kabir Hussain ki tarha sota hun(I sleep just like Kabir Hussain)," captioned Hussain, alongside a photo of him soundless asleep with baby Kabir resting on mother Iqra's arm.

The husband and wife, who have not yet shared a public photo of their son, hid Kabir's face with a baby face emoticon.





Yasir and Iqra tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2021.