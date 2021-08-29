Sanam Chaudhry bids farewell to showbiz industry to follow spiritual path Sakina Mehdi | August 29, 2021 Share

Sanam Chaudhry bids farewell to showbiz industry to follow spiritual path

On Thursday, Sanam Chaudhry who has worked in several Pakistani TV serials, took to Instagram and announced that she is following a religious path.

The Ghar Titli Ka Par actor removed “actress” from her Instagram bio and removed all the pictures from the feed as well. Her new bio read as, “A muslim , a mother and learning Islam , the deen of our creator Allah.”

The former starlet wrote, “Those following the religious path have such pure hearts. Everyone is congratulating and welcoming me to the right path with beautiful words. And everyone is ready to teach me from the Quran. So much motivation already! May Allah guide us all!”

Chaudhry even shared a short video clip of a surprise she got from family for her decision, her caption read as, “My family welcomed me this way on turning to Allah … this is so heartwarming, thank you.”







