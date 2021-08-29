Sana Javed receives criticism on latest photoshoot for a brand Zainab Nasir | August 29, 2021 Share

Actress Sana Javed received criticism on her clothing worn for a Qalamkar campaign as she shared a video snippet on social media.



Sana Javed and Bilal Ashraf were paired for a campaign promoting the brand named Qalamkar.

In the video, Sana was spotted wearing a red traditional attire with a deep neckline and that grabbed the public’s critical attention.

Netizens started slamming Sana for her revealing dress.

According to some, the dress was not suitable for her and some even came up with rude words like ‘hate you’ and ‘not a good actress.’

Not only Sana Javed but many other celebrities had earlier faced negative reactions from the public for dressing against societal norms.

Sana Javed recently tied the knot with singer Umair Jaswal.







