Sarwat Gillani, Zahid Ahmed gear up for upcoming project Zainab Nasir | August 30, 2021 Share





Sarwat Gillani, Zahid Ahmed gear up for upcoming project

Showbiz stars Sarwat Gillani and Zahid Ahmed paired up for a web series and fans could not stop gushing over the news.



The upcoming series would be directed by Mehreen Jabbar and revolves around a roller coaster ride of emotions.

A few pictures and video snippets were shared from the BTS of the shoot.

Sarwat has worked in numerous telefilms, films and dramas and according to fans had always done more than justice to her roles.

The public was excited to see a new pair on television as they will flaunt their chemistry with their versatile acting skills.

Details of the project have not yet been revealed.