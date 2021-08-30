Yasir Hussain unveils first look of his upcoming new film ‘Javed Iqbal’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 30, 2021 Share

Yasir Hussain unveils first look of his upcoming new film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Famed Pakistani actor, playwright and host Yasir Hussain unveiled the first look from his upcoming feature film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor will be portraying the character of the horrific serial killer Javed Iqbal, who sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore between 1998 and 1999.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Hussain shared the first poster of the film and announced that it will be released soon in cinemas.





Sharing the poster, he wrote in the caption, “Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story Of A Serial Killer. Coming Soon!”

Renowned actress and Hussain’s better half, Iqra Aziz also turned to the photo-video sharing platform and extended best wishes to her husband for his upcoming new venture.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress shared the first look of Hussain from film Javed Iqbal and said, “BASED ON A TRUE STORY OF JAVED IQBAL‼”





She further said, “Best of luck yasir.hussain131. I know how difficult this character is for you to play, to feel this entire heartbreaking story and then perform. #comingsoon #feauturefilm.”

It was revealed earlier that Hussain, alongside Ayesha Omar, would be starring in a film based on Iqbal, who killed himself in prison before his sentence could be carried out. Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer will see Omar essaying the role of a police officer, who will head the investigation against Iqbal.

The film is written and directed by Abu Aleeha and is being produced under the banner of KKFilms by Javed Ahmed.